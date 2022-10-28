e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Massive fire at Mazgaon building caught on camera; no casualties reported

The fire was brought under control with the help of fire officers and 3 fire engines were present at the spot from the Byculla fire brigade.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
Mumbai: On October 28, at around 12.00 pm, at Ahmed Building, in Mazgaon, Mumbai. As per the report, the house owned by Naresh Jain suddenly caught fire.

The fire was brought under control with the help of two fire officers and 3 fire engines were present at the spot from the Byculla fire brigade.

The apartment, however, was damaged in the said fire, and there was no loss of life in the said fire.

The cause of the fire is not clear yet.

