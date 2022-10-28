Mumbai: Massive fire at Mazgaon building caught on camera; no casualties reported | FPJ

Mumbai: On October 28, at around 12.00 pm, at Ahmed Building, in Mazgaon, Mumbai. As per the report, the house owned by Naresh Jain suddenly caught fire.

The fire was brought under control with the help of two fire officers and 3 fire engines were present at the spot from the Byculla fire brigade.

#Fire broke out on the first floor of Ahmed Building, #Mazgaon. Fire fighters have reached the spot, efforts are on to extinguish the fire#Mumbai #MumbaiNews #Maharashtra #MaharashtraNews #FireVideo



The apartment, however, was damaged in the said fire, and there was no loss of life in the said fire.

The cause of the fire is not clear yet.