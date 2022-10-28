Mumbai: Gateway of India closed for the public until 4 today

Roads near Hotel Taj Mahal Palace and Gateway of India shut for public | FPJ

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is in Mumbai for the first segment of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) anti-terrorism meeting. The meeting is being held at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace today and in view of the same, access to tourist spots around the hotel and Gateway of India has been restricted.

As per the police officials, "Public will not be allowed to visit the Gateway of India till 4 pm on Friday." There are also special restrictions and traffic diversions in place till the event is over.

The police official said that the event will be done by 3 pm on Friday, October 28 and it is in best interest of citizens to avoid the routes near Taj Mahal Palace.

Jaishankar pays tribute to victims of Mumbai terror attack

Jaishankar, before the commencement of first segment of the UNSC meeting on Friday, paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. A wreath-laying ceremony also took place at the hotel which is one of the main sites that saw the dastardly terror attacks of November 26, 2008.

Speaking at the UNSC meeting at the Taj hotel, Jaishankar said, "18 members of the Indian Police Forces, 12 members of the Taj hotel staff and security were martyred in the line of duty. As we pay tribute to them at the 26/11 memorial site, we salute their valour and their resolve."

In his speech, Jaishankar pointed out that it was not just "an attack on Mumbai, it was an attack on the international community." "Nations of specific countries were identified before being murdered. As a result, the commitment of each and every member state of the UN to combat terrorism stood publicly challenged," he said.

