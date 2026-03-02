Mumbai: Massive Dust Cloud Hovers Over Andheri West Demolition Area; Netizens Raise Safety Concerns

Andheriloca Instagram Page

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on social media has sparked fresh concerns over safety and environmental compliance at a demolition site in Andheri West. The footage, shared by user Andheriloca, shows a massive cloud of dust engulfing the area during the demolition of Sneha Sagar Building, raising questions about adherence to civic norms.

In the video, a thick, 'monstrous' dust cloud can be seen hovering over the demolition site and the adjacent main road. The dust appears to significantly reduce visibility for motorists passing by, prompting concerns about commuter safety. The visuals suggest that the airborne debris extended beyond the demolition zone, covering a substantial stretch of the roadway.

The user who shared the video alleged that necessary dust-control measures were not adequately implemented and claimed that established protocols were being openly disregarded. Tagging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the user urged authorities to intervene and assess the situation. Concerns were also raised about the potential impact on Mumbai’s already fluctuating Air Quality Index (AQI), particularly as the city continues to grapple with pollution-related challenges.

The post drew multiple reactions from residents and social media users. One commenter questioned the civic body’s response, stating, “BMC, why are you ignoring such behaviours! Pls take immediate action and halt construction immediately.” Another user remarked that officials appeared preoccupied with other enforcement drives, alleging selective action. Meanwhile, a user identified as Vijisharma expressed appreciation that the issue had been highlighted publicly, stating that it was important for residents to raise their voices to safeguard the neighbourhood.

Demolition activities in densely populated areas typically require strict compliance with safety and environmental guidelines, including dust suppression measures such as water sprinkling and protective netting. The viral video has reignited debate over whether such protocols are consistently enforced.

As the clip continues to circulate online, residents are calling for greater transparency and stricter monitoring to ensure public safety and environmental safeguards are not compromised during large-scale demolition work.

