Mumbai: Massive Anti-Encroachment Drive Underway Between Goregaon & Malad On Railway Land - VIDEO

Mumbai: Massive Anti-Encroachment Drive Underway Between Goregaon & Malad On Railway Land |

A large-scale anti-encroachment drive is currently underway on railway land between Goregaon and Malad on Mumbai’s western suburban corridor, with authorities demolishing dozens of illegal structures as part of a court directed operation.

The demolition action is being carried out on the eastern side between kilometre markers 28/3 and 28/6. The operation aims to clear nearly 1,500 square metres of encroached railway land occupied by both permanent and temporary structures.

Officials said the drive includes the removal of 36 hard structures and 24 soft encroachments. So far, 26 permanent structures have already been demolished as authorities continue the exercise with heavy police deployment and machinery support.

The action is being conducted in compliance with directions issued by the Bombay High Court in Writ Petition No. 4938 of 2026 dated February 26, 2026.

Heavy Security Deployed

To ensure smooth execution of the demolition process, a significant security and operational setup has been arranged at the site. Teams from the City Police, Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police and various railway departments have been deployed.

JCB machines and dumpers were also brought in to clear debris and remove demolished material from the railway premises.

Officials said the operation was being monitored closely to prevent any untoward incidents during the clearance work.

Garib Nagar Drive Reaches Final Stage

The latest action comes just days after Western Railway completed a major anti encroachment drive at Garib Nagar in Bandra East, where around 500 illegal structures marked for demolition were cleared.

Railway authorities confirmed that the demolition work at Garib Nagar has now entered its final phase, with the remaining activity focused on partially dismantling upper floors constructed above nearly 100 protected ground floor structures.

Officials stated that around 50 per cent of this manual dismantling work has already been completed to minimise inconvenience to residents staying in the protected portions.

According to railway authorities, the demolition drives are part of ongoing efforts to clear land required for future railway infrastructure expansion projects. Officials also said that planning for rehabilitation of eligible families residing in protected structures is currently underway.

A senior Western Railway official said residents had been served notices well in advance and sufficient time was provided before the demolition action began.

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