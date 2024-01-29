Mumbai Masala: Watching You, Day In, Day Out

Representative Image | File

January 22 was a historic day for Mumbai as well. The city was decorated gaily and thousands of saffron flags could be seen fluttering from shops, restaurants and homes. It was as if an intense competition was on. Members of cooperative housing societies pulled all the stops with poojas, parties, cultural events etc.

The metropolis soaked itself in celebration. The police, under the leadership of Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar ensured law and order everywhere. In fact, the Mumbai police, with Mr Phansalkar at the helm, is excelling in providing bando best whether it is Ganpati Visarjan, Navratri, Eid-e-Milad, cricket world cup final or G-20 meeting.

More recently, the cops were even ready to handle the massive morcha of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. In fact, it was the Mumbai police that sent a strong notice to Jarange-Patil camping in Navi Mumbai, warning him of contempt of court if he tried to enter Mumbai. Thanks, Mr Phansalkar

Allow us to have some fun

Carnival is a popular ladies dance bar at Worli. It is mostly patronised by young, well-heeled folks, stock brokers, executives, tourists, etc. The dancers are charming and lively, and the ambience is inviting. The booze and food are expensive, but give full value for money. The only problem is that the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the area, Akbar Pathan, sends a subinspector and a couple of constables every night at 9.30. Now how can anyone enjoy when cops are keeping a close watch? Maybe someone should tell the conscientious cop to not be a spoilsport.

Good times at Kala Ghoda

Kala Ghoda festival is one of the best things to have happened to Apunka Mumbai. The cultural dos, the handicrafts and variety of food are all amazing. It gives an opportunity to Mumbaikars to keep aside their tensions and have a good time. Wish such festivals are organised in every ward.

Tailpiece

A board at a stall in Ghatkopar’s ‘khau galli’ promises “soya veg roll hotter than your ex”!!!!

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)