Mumbai Masala: Time To Tackle The Hawker Mafias

Representative Photo

The BMC and the police deserve kudos for evicting hawkers from roads and pavements. Many areas are now unrecognisable in the absence of these “feriwalas”. One does feel sad that they have been deprived of their livelihood. But many of them spoiled their own case by their arrogance, insistence on blocking station entrances and roads, littering and spitting. The cops should now arrest the hawker mafias who have hundreds of hawkers under them as paid employees. For example there is this guy called Munna Kelawala of Ghatkopar who makes lakhs of rupees by getting hawkers to occupy prime spots in the already congested suburb. He “manages” the N Ward office and even generates fines so that the civic staff can show on record that they are taking action.

A new joint in the city

A good sign on the gastronomic scene is the increase in the number of Maharashtrian restaurants in Mumbai. Not only restaurants but even cloud kitchens offering homely food are on the rise. Now you dont have to go all the way to Dadar or Girgaum to bite into some 'assal' kothimbirwadi, 'aluwadi,' 'pooranpoli,' etc. The latest to enter the scene is Aaishappath near Shreyas Cinemas, LBS Road, Ghatkopar (West). It serves typical Marathi items like 'tarri pohe,' 'ghavan,' 'appe,' 'Shegaon kachori,' and 'upit.' You can order online, but it is nothing like eating at the neat outlet.

Eleven motorcycles, scooters and an auto-rickshaw were gutted in a fire near Suvarna Hotel in Andheri on Sunday | Vijay Gohil FPJ

The best of Indian culture

The Fine Arts Society must be one of the best associations of Mumbai that is doing a lot to promote both traditional and contemporary Indian culture. Several years ago it built its own air-conditioned auditorium in Chembur. It stages music and dance concerts by noted artistes from all over India. The highlight of the calendar is the Indradhanush festival in January. This year the festival commences on January 26 with an Adi Ashtakam dance by RK Usha. It will conclude on February 4. The artistes being showcased include Shubha Mudgal, Pratibha Baghel and Kunal Ganjawala. Two plays will also adorn the programme. The canteen offers some excellent tomato upma and filter 'kaapi.'

Tailpiece

There is this wedding invitation card we received recently. In bold letters it was mentioned that the invite was strictly for two persons!

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)