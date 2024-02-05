Mumbai Masala: An Old Gem In Dadar Hindu Colony

Gateway of India | PTI

As you enter Dadar Hindu Colony from Tilak Bridge side there is this little Irani joint called Cafe Colony Restaurant & Stores. An old gem serving the third generation of patrons, it’s a small place with about seven tables and chairs cheek by jowl with each other. The kitchen at the rear is in full view of patrons and on one side is the cash counter. The place accepts only cash. But what is yummily interesting is the menu. It includes Sulaimani chai, brun maska, paav maska, mawa cake, kesar nankhatai, chicken burger, mutton kheema ghotala, kheema paeedu, butter bheja fry, masala omelette, berry pulao, akoori, shami kebabs, french toast,caramel custard et al. It also sells dates, saffron, gaz and baklava sweets imported from Tehran. Check it out.You would want to go there more often.

A wild ride

It’s a big mystery that calls for a CBI inquiry. Mumbaikars who are a picture of discipline while travelling on metro trains completely transform into wild beasts when it comes to local trains. On Saturday night a Karjat-bound fast train from CSMT halted at Dadar and scores of commuters with backpacks pushed themselves violently so hard that many could not get down. They were forced to alight at the next halt a tGhatkopar. Can’t something be done to inculcate little discipline among such travellers?Tai

Thousands of people, including children, participate in Terry Fox Run 2024 to create awareness about cancer. The run was organised by The Terry Foundation, Nariman Point | Vijay Gohil

A marathon pain in the neck

The Kutchies are an admirable community. Very hard-working,sensitive, charitable and reliable. However, some members of the new generation appear to be indifferent to others’ suffering. On Sunday, they hired Gandhi Maidan in Chembur for a marathon and it was hell for residents in buildings near the ground. The noisy power generators started at 3 am and loudspeaker testing at 4:30 am. From 5:15 am high-decibel DJ music was played, much to the agony of local residents who had to call the police to curb the nuisance. Marathons are most welcome since they promote health. But why play high-decibel songs and that too early morning and make a perfect nuisance of oneself ? Hope community elders intervene and the DJs are kept away in future marathons.

Tailpiece

The owner of Anand Bhavan, Matunga, claims that Ulundu dosa was invented in his restaurant. Then what about all the mamis who used to make it years be- fore the restaurant was even founded?

