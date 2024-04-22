Mumbai Masala: A Well-Deserved Accolade |

When the name of Mumbai hotelier Satish Nayak was announced for a special award at the Global Hospitality Summit held recently, the entire audience gave him a standing ovation. The gathering included six Michelin star chefs. While everyone was suited and booted, Nayak was clad in a desi outfit. The recognition was well deserved because for the past 80 years, Nayak's Shree Krishna Boarding near Matunga Railway Station has been providing quality vegetarian meals to thousands of satisfied patrons at very reasonable prices. The hotel, which serves only lunch and dinner six days a week, was founded by A Rama Nayak, a humble man who believed in the Vedic concept of 'Athiti Devo Bhava.' Satish has been following the philosophy of his father diligently and that is why he enjoys the goodwill of thousands of customers.

A Neta With The Wind Behind Him

Union minister Piyush Goyal must be the most hard-working candidate contesting the Lok Sabha election. The BJP's Mumbai North nominee is out on the streets early morning, interacting with voters. He is not leaving anything to chance even though his constituency is known to be a bastion of his party, the BJP. Goyal is a SoBo resident. But he is so keen to be close to his voters that he has even bought an apartment in Borivali, which is a part of his seat. Since he is known to be a blue-eyed boy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the local BJP cadre is putting in extra efforts to ensure his victory. The sitting MP Gopal Shetty, who is popular in the area, is also going out of his way to ensure a big margin of victory for Goyal.

Close Call

A fire broke out at the BJP office in Nariman Point on Sunday, though no one was injured, an official said. The blaze was doused in 10 minutes, the fire brigade official said. | Salman Ansari FPJ

Bollywood Unites To Back One Of Its Own

Film producer and activist Ashoke Pandit is being backed by the entire Bollywood for a BJP ticket to contest the polls from Mumbai North-West. He was among the first to champion the cause of Kashmiri Pandits who were victimised by extremists of the Valley. A Kashmiri himself, he teamed up with actor Anupam Kher, a fellow Kashmiri, to run a campaign highlighting the atrocities committed on Pandits. He mobilised the support of Bal Thackeray and other leaders. He was the happiest when Article 370 was scrapped.

Tailpiece

Why is the Gokhale Bridge not in alignment with Barfiwala flyover? A wag replied: That's because the BMC is nonaligned!

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)