Mumbai: Marol Residents Hold Special Prayer Procession For Rain Amid Delayed Monsoon And Water Concerns

Marol residents participate in a prayer procession honouring St Anthony while seeking rainfall amid delayed monsoon conditions | File Photo

Mumbai, June 19: Amid concerns over a delayed monsoon and growing water worries, residents of Marol gathered on Friday evening to offer special prayers seeking divine intervention for much-needed rainfall.

Special prayers for rain

The prayer service was organised in honour of St Anthony, revered by Catholics as the Patron Saint of Lost Things. At 8 pm, the Parish Priest of St John the Evangelist Church, Marol, Father Anthony Fernandes, blessed the statue of the saint before the commencement of a solemn procession through the village streets.

More than 100 local residents participated in the prayerful event, carrying the statue of St Anthony and reciting hymns and prayers as they walked through Marol Village. The faithful sought the saint’s intercession for abundant rainfall, expressing concern over the delayed arrival of the monsoon and its potential impact on water availability.

Community unites in faith

Participants said the procession was a demonstration of faith and community solidarity during a period of uncertainty caused by the lack of sufficient rainfall. Many joined in fervent prayer, asking for relief from prevailing water concerns and for favourable weather conditions in the coming weeks. On Thursday, residents of Culvem and Gorai held similar prayers.

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Tradition during dry spells

The event reflects a long-standing tradition among many Catholic communities of turning to prayer during times of drought or delayed rains.

Residents said they hoped their collective prayers would bring comfort to the community and help secure the rains needed to replenish water sources and support daily life.

The procession concluded with prayers and blessings at the church premises.

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