Mumbai Marine Engineer Killed In Iraq After Drone Attack On Oil Tanker Amid Middle East Conflict

Mumbai Marine Engineer Killed In Iraq After Drone Attack On Oil Tanker Amid West Asia Conflict |

A marine engineer based in Mumbai died after a drone attack struck an oil tanker anchored at a port in Basra, Iraq, amid escalating tensions in West Asia linked to the ongoing US Iran conflict.

The deceased, Devanand Prasad Singh, 50, was working as Additional Chief Engineer on the oil tanker Safsi Vishnu when the vessel was targeted while anchored at Khor Al Zubair port in Basra. Singh, who had originally migrated to Mumbai from Bihar and settled in the city in 2019, succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack.

Singh is survived by his wife and two children.

Drone strike on oil tanker

According to initial reports, the tanker was hit during a drone strike linked to the ongoing hostilities in the region. The attack reportedly took place at night when drones targeted vessels at the port.

Visuals circulating online show explosions and large flames engulfing ships anchored at the port after the strikes. The Safsi Vishnu tanker was among the vessels hit during the attack.

Singh sustained serious injuries during the incident and later died from the injuries. There were 15 other Indian sailors on board the vessel at the time of the strike. They were later evacuated safely.

The management and partners of the oil tanker have expressed condolences over Singh’s death and extended support to his family. The company has also assured assistance to the bereaved family and other crew members affected by the incident.

Rising tensions in West Asia

The incident comes as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States. Missile and drone strikes have been reported across multiple locations in the region over the past several days.

The current conflict has entered its twelfth day, with both Iran and Israel continuing to exchange missile strikes.

The developments have raised concerns for thousands of Indian citizens working in Gulf countries, many of whom are employed in maritime, construction and oil related sectors.

Previous attacks on merchant vessels

The recent attack is not the first involving merchant ships in the region. Earlier in March, Iranian drones and missiles targeted merchant vessels MV MKD Vyom and MV Skylight off the coast of Oman.

Three Indian nationals were killed in those attacks and more than 20 people were reported injured, with at least one person requiring ventilator support.

In another incident reported earlier in Saudi Arabia, an Indian national was initially believed to have died in an attack. However, later updates clarified that the person had been injured and was receiving medical treatment.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the conflict in West Asia remains volatile, raising safety concerns for international shipping routes and maritime workers.

