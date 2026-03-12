US–Israel–Iran Conflict Escalates: Indian National Killed In Attack On US-Owned Oil Tanker Safesea Vishnu In Iraqi Waters | Representational Image

New York: An Indian national has reportedly been killed in an attack carried out by Iran using a "suicide" boat against a US-owned oil tanker near Iraq.

US-owned and Marshal Island-flagged oil tanker Safesea Vishnu was attacked off Khor Al Zubair port inside Iraq’s territorial waters by an Iranian "suicide" boat, sources told PTI.

An Indian national, whose name is being withheld at the moment, has reportedly been killed in the attack while the remaining 27 crew and personnel on the oil tanker have been rescued and taken to Basra, the sources said.

Sources close to Safesea, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the company is devastated to learn of the loss of the Indian national in the attack.

They have called for the Indian government to strongly condemn the attack and take urgent action to ensure safety of crew onboard ships in the region amid the escalating West Asia conflict.

The sources voiced concern that as Indians constitute over 15 per cent of the seafarers globally, irrespective of whichever ship Iran targets, Indian nationals will be "collateral damage".

According to information on website Vessel Finder, the 228.6 meters long and 32.57 meters wide Safesea Vishnu is a crude oil tanker built in 2007, currently sailing under the flag of Marshall Islands.

It has a gross tonnage of 42010 and deadweight tonnage of 73976.

