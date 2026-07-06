Mumbai Marathon Stalking: Army Officer Files FIR Against Punjab Resident Over Alleged Repeat Harassment | Representative image

Mumbai: The Azad Maidan police have registered an FIR against a Punjab resident following a woman Army officer’s complaint alleging stalking during the Mumbai Full Marathon on January 18, 2026.

The Ludhiana resident, currently posted in the Kashmir Valley, alleged that Brinder Singh Kullar, originally from Jalandhar, approached her during the final two kilometres, repeatedly called her name and tried to speak to her. She increased her pace to avoid him but could not record the incident.

The officer alleged this was part of continued harassment. Kullar had allegedly uploaded her photographs online to defame her, leading to an FIR at the Ballygunge police station, Kolkata, on September 29, 2023. He is on bail, with cancellation proceedings pending in Alipore.

She also alleged that he followed her in Dehradun on September 8, 2025, and March 10, 2026, where another FIR was registered. The complainant said the incidents caused distress and insecurity.

After she approached the Punjab and Haryana HC, the Punjab police provided security limited to the state. The officer has requested that her written complaint be treated as her statement.