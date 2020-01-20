Mumbai Marathon 2020: Nearly 1350 runners get medical assistance

Mumbai: Nearly 1350 participants were given medical assistance at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 which is less than half compared to last year. Out of which, 17 runners were admitted to different hospitals in the city. Last year more than 3,226 participants needed medical assistance at the TMM.

Majority of the marathoners faced a case of muscle cramps, dehydration, minor injuries and exhaustion. “While running, intake of water is mandatory for runners who in excitement forget to drink enough of it which leads to dehydration and other health related issues,” said a senior doctor.