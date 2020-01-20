Mumbai Marathon 2020: A serious message with a smile

If you think a message on cancer cannot be conveyed with a slight pun, then you should meet Malhar Tulpule, an environmentalist by profession and a clown to spread happiness.
Tulpule along with a group of clowns participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) to spread some important social messages with a pinch of fun.
The group of clowns – Malhar Tulpule, Preetam Thingalaya and Abhijeet Prabhu, led by Pravin Tulpule (famed clown and father of Malhar) – were seen conveying different social messages at the marathon.
Malhar, who was carrying a placard stating ‘Not asking for much, just need your platelets’, said, “There is no harm in conveying strong messages in a happy way. At times, wordplay can help convey hard-hitting facts in more stronger way.”
Malhar has been attending the marathon for the last ten years with his father, Pravin Tulpule, but they always preferred a group. “My father and I have never come to marathon just with each other, but we always had other members from the clowning fraternity joining us.”
