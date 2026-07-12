Viral Video Of Marathi Language Row Involving Ticket Checker Under Investigation; Railways Say Appropriate Action Will Follow Probe

Railway authorities have launched a preliminary investigation into a viral video purportedly showing a heated argument between a railway ticket checker (TC) and a passenger over the use of the Marathi language aboard a Mumbai local train.

Responding to the incident, railway authorities said they had taken note of the video and confirmed that both parties involved had approached the Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP).

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"We have come to know about the incident and we have also seen the video. As per our information, both the parties in the matter approached Andheri Government Railway Police seeking action. We are also investigating the video and the incident overall and we will take suitable action after the completion of the preliminary investigation," railway authorities said.

How the Dispute Began

According to preliminary information, the altercation took place inside an AC coach of a Mumbai local train. The dispute allegedly began when a passenger objected to a non-Marathi-speaking ticket checker communicating in Hindi and reportedly insisted that the railway official speak Marathi.

As the argument escalated, another ticket checker who knew Marathi intervened and spoke to the passenger in the regional language in an attempt to address the situation.

Video Goes Viral

The exchange was recorded by commuters, and the video has since gone viral on social media, reigniting the recurring Hindi-versus-Marathi language debate in Maharashtra.

Senior railway officials said the incident has only recently come to their notice and reiterated that a detailed inquiry is underway. They added that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the preliminary investigation.