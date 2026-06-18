'Nahi Bolunga Marathi!': Row Erupts At Mumbai Central Railway Enquiry Counter After Staffer Refuses To Speak Marathi; Video Viral |

Mumbai: A fresh language controversy has erupted in Mumbai after a viral video allegedly showed a staffer at the Railway Enquiry Counter at Mumbai Central railway station refusing to speak in Marathi during an argument with a commuter.

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The video, which has been widely circulated on social media platform X, shows a man confronting a railway enquiry counter staff member and repeatedly asking him to speak in Marathi. In response, the staffer can allegedly be heard saying “Nahi bolunga Marathi” multiple times in what many online users described as a rude tone. The staffer is also seen gesturing at the man recording the video to move away from the counter during the heated exchange.

The incident reportedly took place at Mumbai Central railway station, one of the city’s busiest railway hubs and has once again reignited the ongoing debate surrounding the use of Marathi in public offices and government establishments across Maharashtra.

The viral clip triggered strong reactions online, with several social media users criticising the alleged behaviour of the railway employee. “A government employee always acts like this in a hooliganism way. He must speak Marathi when sitting as an announcer inside Maharashtra. Majority passengers are Marathi, he must announce in Marathi inside Maharashtra,” one user commented on X.

A govt employee always act like this hooliganism way. He must speak Marathi when sitting as an announcer inside Maharastra. Majoirity passengers are Marathi, he must announce in Marathi inside Maharastra — Ashis Kumar Nath (@AshisKumarNat19) June 18, 2026

However, the authenticity of the viral video and the complete context surrounding the incident could not be independently verified by The Free Press Journal. As of now, railway authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the incident or confirmed when the alleged altercation took place.

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