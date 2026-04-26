Mumbai: 'Marathi Priority Must Not Trigger Conflict,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis After MNS Clash Over Auto Driver Rule | VIDEO

CM Devendra Fadnavis calls for restraint after clashes over Marathi language rule for auto drivers | IANS

Mumbai, April 25: A day after clashes broke out between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers and supporters of Sanjay Nirupam, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that while Marathi should be prioritised across the state, such issues must not lead to conflict. The violence occurred during a protest over a rule mandating auto-rickshaw drivers to speak Marathi.

Clash during protest over language rule

Nirupam, a Shiv Sena leader and former MP, had reached Ganpat Patil Nagar at around 3.30 pm on Friday to support Hindi-speaking drivers opposing a recent state government resolution.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: On the clash between MNS workers and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam’s supporters, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "First of all, it is not wrong to say that Marathi should be given priority in Mumbai or Maharashtra. However, the government’s… pic.twitter.com/UaoBl0aSyu — IANS (@ians_india) April 24, 2026

During the event, four MNS workers arrived and began raising slogans. As Nirupam was leaving, the protesters allegedly attacked and vandalised his vehicle.

Police action and arrests

Following the incident, police detained 11 workers and subsequently arrested them for unlawful assembly and vandalising the car. These suspects were also booked under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Police Act.

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Case against organiser

Additionally, the MHB police booked Shiv Sena worker Ram Yadav for organising the interaction without prior police permission. Yadav, the husband of corporator Rekha Yadav, held the event at around 2.30 pm despite warnings from police personnel deployed at the venue to maintain law and order. Around 60 auto-rickshaw drivers and 40 workers had gathered for the unsanctioned programme.

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