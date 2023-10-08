Mumbai: Marathi-Gujarati Rift Widens As Shiv Sena (UBT) Members Destroy Gujarati Board In Ghatkopar

FPJ

Efforts to create a rift between Marathis and Gujaratis in the run-up to the elections gained momentum on Sunday when a Gujarati board was destroyed by Shiv Sena (UBT) members in Ghatkopar (East).

A triangular traffic junction near the 'N' ward BMC office was beautified in 2016 by the then-local corporator Pravin Chheda of the BJP, and a large signage "Maru Ghatkopar" (My Ghatkopar) in Gujarati was installed on one side.

“The other two sides had signages in Marathi and English. There was no effort to project only the Gujarati language. In any event, was the Shiv Sena (UBT) sleeping all these years? Mr Chheda told FPJ. "Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators have inaugurated signboards in Urdu...But they have hatred for Gujarati," he added.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray had first raised objection to the use of Gujarati even though Ghatkopar (East) has a predominantly Gujarati population. It also warned of action if the Gujarati signage was not removed.

FIR registered

But, before the MNS could act, Shiv Sainiks (UBT) destroyed the signage early on Sunday morning. An FIR has been registered by Tilak Nagar police. Incidentally, Ghatkopar (East) MLA is a Gujarati, Parag Shah of the BJP. The Sena (UBT) is keen on defeating him in the next assembly polls.

Recently a Marathi woman of Mulund had alleged that a Gujarati man had refused to rent out an office to her because she was a Marathi.

A BJP leader said the Shiv Sena (UBT) is trying to destroy the Hindutva agenda, which aimed at uniting all Hindus irrespective of barriers of language, caste etc. "That party is afraid that the consolidation of Hindu votes will help the BJP, and hence it is trying to divide Hindu votes at the behest of its allies, the NCP and the Congress," he added.