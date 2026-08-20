Mumbai: MANS Holds ‘Fearless Morning Walk’ On Narendra Dabholkar’s 13th Death Anniversary

MANS activists march through Ghatkopar during a ‘Fearless Morning Walk’ marking Narendra Dabholkar’s death anniversary | File Photo

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: Anti-superstition activists from the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) and other organisations held a ‘Fearless Morning Walk’ across Maharashtra on Thursday to mark the 13th death anniversary of social reformer and MANS founder Dr Narendra Dabholkar.

Members of the MANS Mumbai district unit organised a walk in Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar, demanding the identification, arrest and prosecution of the alleged masterminds behind the killings of Dabholkar, Communist leader Govind Pansare, scholar Dr M M Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Dabholkar, who played a key role in drafting Maharashtra’s anti-superstition legislation — the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 — was shot dead while on his morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Activists Protest Bail Decision

The activists also protested against the Bombay High Court’s August 18 decision to grant bail to Sachin Andure, who was convicted in Dabholkar’s murder, and suspend his life sentence pending his appeal. The court, while granting relief, observed that the evidence against Andure was “extremely weak” and that there were “fair chances” of his acquittal in the appeal.

Addressing the gathering in Ghatkopar, MANS Mumbai district working president Yash Suryawanshi gave an overview of the murder investigation and questioned why the alleged masterminds had not been identified and arrested.

He said MANS would continue to question the government and exercise its constitutional rights until those allegedly responsible for masterminding the killings were brought to justice.

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Walk Held In Ghatkopar

The walk began at Bhatwadi Ganesh Temple and passed through the Waghdawala jogging track and LBS Road. A poster exhibition was organised as part of the programme, while participants raised slogans including “Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar” and “We are all Dabholkar”.

Trupti Patil, a lawyer and MANS activist, said the walks were organised to reaffirm the message that “killing a person cannot kill an idea”.

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