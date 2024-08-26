 Mumbai: Manpada Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 10-Yr-Old Girl In Dombivli
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Manpada Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 10-Yr-Old Girl In Dombivli

Mumbai: Manpada Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 10-Yr-Old Girl In Dombivli

The incident came to light when the victim narrated the entire episode to her mother. The parents approached the police and filed an FIR against him. A case has been booked on the charges of assault and rape under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Pixabay/ Representative Image

Mumbai: The Manpada police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a ten-year-old girl in Dombivli on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Dharmendra Yadav, who works as labourer in the city, and who lives with his wife, one son, and daughter in the same location as where the victim resides.

Incident Comes To Light

The incident came to light when the victim narrated the entire episode to her mother. The parents approached the police and filed an FIR against him. A case has been booked on the charges of assault and rape under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

Read Also
Mumbai: 3 Minors Assaulted In Separate Incidents, Including Rape And Sexual Harassment
article-image

About The Alleged Sexual Assault

FPJ Shorts
‘₹2,450 Won’t Fix It’: X User Slams IndiGo After Airline Loses Baggage With Items Worth ₹45,000; Netizens React
‘₹2,450 Won’t Fix It’: X User Slams IndiGo After Airline Loses Baggage With Items Worth ₹45,000; Netizens React
Shaheen Afridi Removes Pak Skipper Shan Masood's Hand From His Shoulder, Viral Video Exposes Rift In Team Post Embarrassing Loss To Bangladesh In 1st Test
Shaheen Afridi Removes Pak Skipper Shan Masood's Hand From His Shoulder, Viral Video Exposes Rift In Team Post Embarrassing Loss To Bangladesh In 1st Test
J&K Elections 2024: BJP Withdraws 1st List Of 44 Candidates After Announcement; Revised List Expected Soon
J&K Elections 2024: BJP Withdraws 1st List Of 44 Candidates After Announcement; Revised List Expected Soon
Carraro India IPO: Indian Arm Of Italy's Tractor Component Manufacturer Floats ₹1,812 Crore Issue
Carraro India IPO: Indian Arm Of Italy's Tractor Component Manufacturer Floats ₹1,812 Crore Issue

The assault took place on Saturday afternoon when the child went to the accused's house to play with his children. The accused was alone in the house at the time, and he allegedly touched her inappropriately and raped her, he said.

Police Inspector Ram Chopade of Manpada police station said, “We arrested the accused after a complaint by the family. The accused was produced before the court and remanded him in police custody for five days.”

A few days ago in Ambernath, a 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly showing a pornographic video to a nine-year-old girl in a public toilet. The child resisted and he threatened to kill her. The minor then rushed home and narrated the entire incident to her mother. They went to the police station on August 21 and lodged a complaint against the man.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Manpada Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 10-Yr-Old Girl In...

Mumbai: Manpada Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 10-Yr-Old Girl In...

Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Scrap Picker Killed In Hit-&-Run Accident In Bandra Near Worli Sea Link;...

Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Scrap Picker Killed In Hit-&-Run Accident In Bandra Near Worli Sea Link;...

Slow Govt Servers Affect Ladki Bahin Yojana, Beneficiaries Upset

Slow Govt Servers Affect Ladki Bahin Yojana, Beneficiaries Upset

Mumbai: GSB Seva Mandal At King's Circle Shells Out Whopping ₹400 Crore As Insurance Cover For Its...

Mumbai: GSB Seva Mandal At King's Circle Shells Out Whopping ₹400 Crore As Insurance Cover For Its...

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Nominee Does Not Have Right To Vote In General Meeting,' Says...

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Nominee Does Not Have Right To Vote In General Meeting,' Says...