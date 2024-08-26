Mumbai: Manpada Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 10-Yr-Old Girl In Dombivli

Pixabay/ Representative Image

Mumbai: The Manpada police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a ten-year-old girl in Dombivli on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Dharmendra Yadav, who works as labourer in the city, and who lives with his wife, one son, and daughter in the same location as where the victim resides.

Incident Comes To Light

The incident came to light when the victim narrated the entire episode to her mother. The parents approached the police and filed an FIR against him. A case has been booked on the charges of assault and rape under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

About The Alleged Sexual Assault

The assault took place on Saturday afternoon when the child went to the accused's house to play with his children. The accused was alone in the house at the time, and he allegedly touched her inappropriately and raped her, he said.

Police Inspector Ram Chopade of Manpada police station said, “We arrested the accused after a complaint by the family. The accused was produced before the court and remanded him in police custody for five days.”

A few days ago in Ambernath, a 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly showing a pornographic video to a nine-year-old girl in a public toilet. The child resisted and he threatened to kill her. The minor then rushed home and narrated the entire incident to her mother. They went to the police station on August 21 and lodged a complaint against the man.