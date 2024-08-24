 Mumbai: 3 Minors Assaulted In Separate Incidents, Including Rape And Sexual Harassment
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 3 Minors Assaulted In Separate Incidents, Including Rape And Sexual Harassment

Mumbai: 3 Minors Assaulted In Separate Incidents, Including Rape And Sexual Harassment

The Mankhurd police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping his 13-year-old relative for over a year. The victim, who had been residing with him, came forward to lodge a complaint on Thursday.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 01:07 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 3 Minors Assaulted In Separate Incidents, Including Rape And Sexual Harassment | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mankhurd police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping his 13-year-old relative for over a year. The victim, who had been residing with him, came forward to lodge a complaint on Thursday.

In another case, the Samta Nagar police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing two minor girls, aged two years and a teenager. The case was filed under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The accused works as a housekeeper and is a neighbour of the victims.

The first instance of assault happened on August 8 with the younger victim when her mother was busy in the kitchen. When the mother noticed and shouted at him, he abused her and threatened her.

Read Also
Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Minor Raped By Relative For 18-Months In Mankhurd; Case Registered Under POCSO...
article-image

Following this incident, another neighbour informed the woman that he had flashed a teenager in the area. Subsequently, the woman approached the Samta Nagar police and filed a complaint against him.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 3 Minors Assaulted In Separate Incidents, Including Rape And Sexual Harassment
Mumbai: 3 Minors Assaulted In Separate Incidents, Including Rape And Sexual Harassment
Mumbai: State Government Unveils ₹350 Crore Development Plan, Including Major Projects At Mahalaxmi, Mumbadevi, Haji Ali, And Gateway Of India
Mumbai: State Government Unveils ₹350 Crore Development Plan, Including Major Projects At Mahalaxmi, Mumbadevi, Haji Ali, And Gateway Of India
Maharashtra: NCP (SP) MLA Suman Patil Accuses PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan Of Political Favoritism Over Development Funds
Maharashtra: NCP (SP) MLA Suman Patil Accuses PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan Of Political Favoritism Over Development Funds
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 21-Year-Old Man For Harassing Minor At Juhu Chowpatty
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 21-Year-Old Man For Harassing Minor At Juhu Chowpatty

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 35-Yr-Old Businessman Loses ₹1.9 Crore In Investment Fraud

Mumbai: 35-Yr-Old Businessman Loses ₹1.9 Crore In Investment Fraud

Mumbai: Huge Water Pipeline Burst In Powai Affects Municipal Wards, Thousands Of Liters Wasted;...

Mumbai: Huge Water Pipeline Burst In Powai Affects Municipal Wards, Thousands Of Liters Wasted;...

Mumbai: 'Killing Through Assault Does Not Warrant Death Penalty,'Observers Sessions Court Judge...

Mumbai: 'Killing Through Assault Does Not Warrant Death Penalty,'Observers Sessions Court Judge...

Mumbai: Progressive Students’ Forum Demands Revocation Of TISS Ban, Calls It Attack On Academic...

Mumbai: Progressive Students’ Forum Demands Revocation Of TISS Ban, Calls It Attack On Academic...

Mumbai: Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Killing Neighbour After Sudden Provocation

Mumbai: Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Killing Neighbour After Sudden Provocation