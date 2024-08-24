Mumbai: 3 Minors Assaulted In Separate Incidents, Including Rape And Sexual Harassment | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mankhurd police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping his 13-year-old relative for over a year. The victim, who had been residing with him, came forward to lodge a complaint on Thursday.

In another case, the Samta Nagar police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing two minor girls, aged two years and a teenager. The case was filed under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The accused works as a housekeeper and is a neighbour of the victims.

The first instance of assault happened on August 8 with the younger victim when her mother was busy in the kitchen. When the mother noticed and shouted at him, he abused her and threatened her.

Following this incident, another neighbour informed the woman that he had flashed a teenager in the area. Subsequently, the woman approached the Samta Nagar police and filed a complaint against him.