 Mumbai: Manoj Saunik Assumes Charge As MahaRERA Chairman
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Manoj Saunik Assumes Charge As MahaRERA Chairman

Mumbai: Manoj Saunik Assumes Charge As MahaRERA Chairman

Saunik is a 1987 batch IAS officer. Since his retirement as Maharashtra's Chief Secretary in December 2023, he has been serving as the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Manoj Saunik being administered oath by Housing minister Atul Save | FPJ

Former Chief Secretary and Principal Advisor to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Manoj Saunik assumed charge as the third Chairman of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) on Friday. He succeeded Ajoy Mehta who retired.

Saunik was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Housing Minister Atul Save.

Compilation of Mehta's decisions released

Compilation of Mehta's decisions released | FPJ

Manoj Saunik

Manoj Saunik | FPJ

Read Also
Manoj Saunik To Be New MahaRERA Chairman
article-image

Saunik is a 1987 batch IAS officer. Since his retirement as Maharashtra's Chief Secretary in December 2023, he has been serving as the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister. During his long and illustrious service, he has held several important positions, including Additional Chief Secretary of Finance and Public Works Department; Principal Secretary of Transport, Ports, and Textiles; Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence at the Centre; Private Secretary to the Union Minister of Power; District Collector of Nashik and Chief Executive Officer of Pune and Alibaug Zilla Parishads.

Read Also
Mumbai: MahaRERA Chairman Ajoy Mehta Retires Today; Former State Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik To...
article-image

Earlier, Saunik felicitated the outgoing chairman of MahaRERA, Ajoy Mehta. During the occasion, a compilation of 173 landmark decisions taken by Mehta titled "RERA: A Perspective" was released by the incoming Chairman. This compilation has an important foreword by Mehta.

FPJ Shorts
Vodafone Idea Schedules Urgent Investor Call On September 23 After Supreme Court AGR Ruling; Shares End The Day At ₹10.52
Vodafone Idea Schedules Urgent Investor Call On September 23 After Supreme Court AGR Ruling; Shares End The Day At ₹10.52
Ex-Porn Star Jonathan Oddi Reveals Being Rapper Diddy's 'Sex Slave' In Old Video: 'I Caught Herpes' (WATCH)
Ex-Porn Star Jonathan Oddi Reveals Being Rapper Diddy's 'Sex Slave' In Old Video: 'I Caught Herpes' (WATCH)
BPSC TRE 3.0 Final Answer Key Released For Classes 6-8; Check Details Here!
BPSC TRE 3.0 Final Answer Key Released For Classes 6-8; Check Details Here!
Kashmir: 3 BSF Jawans Killed, Many Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Budgam; Visuals Show Locals Assisting Army Personnel
Kashmir: 3 BSF Jawans Killed, Many Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Budgam; Visuals Show Locals Assisting Army Personnel

Reciprocating the gesture and honour, Mehta expressed his gratitude to the entire team at MahaRERA office for their active cooperation that allowed him to work steadfastly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Will Humble Those Drunk On Power': Petitioner Kunal Kamra Shares Preamble Pic, Hails Bombay HC...

'Will Humble Those Drunk On Power': Petitioner Kunal Kamra Shares Preamble Pic, Hails Bombay HC...

Mumbai: Total 82,005 Bappa Idols Immersed This Ganpati Festival; Kandivali Tops, Andheri, Ghatkopar...

Mumbai: Total 82,005 Bappa Idols Immersed This Ganpati Festival; Kandivali Tops, Andheri, Ghatkopar...

Mumbai: Manoj Saunik Assumes Charge As MahaRERA Chairman

Mumbai: Manoj Saunik Assumes Charge As MahaRERA Chairman

CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28

CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28

IT Rules: Amended Rules Allowing Fact Check Unit Unconstitutional, Says Bombay High Court

IT Rules: Amended Rules Allowing Fact Check Unit Unconstitutional, Says Bombay High Court