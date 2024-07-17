Manoj Saunik To Be New MahaRERA Chairman

Manoj Saunik | Twitter

Manoj Saunil, the former Maharashtra Chief Secretary and Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has been appointed as the chairman of the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA). Saunik will take over from Ajoy Mehta, who retires from the post on September 20.

An IAS officer of 1987 batch, Saunik was the 46th chief secretary of the state. His wife Sujata Saunik was recently appointed as the first woman chief secretary of the state.

A journalist-turned-bureaucrat, Saunik was the private secretary to the then union power minister Sushilkumar Shinde, from February 2006 to July 2009, and then in the department of defence production for two years, till November 2012. Hailing from Bihar, Saunik also served as Collector of Nashik and Dhule earlier.