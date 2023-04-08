Mumbai: Man kidnaps 5-yr-old out of grudge against his mother | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police in Govandi have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old boy. The incident occurred on Wednesday when the minor was on his way to get some grocery items. When he reached near the Lotus Colony in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, the suspect approached the boy and took him along by apparently offering sweets.

According to the police, the kidnapper and victim's family knew each other and he abducted the child out of a grudge towards his mother. However, exact details are yet to be ascertained. The victim's kin helped the cops in identifying the suspect from the CCTV footage in which he is seen with the boy. The man was identified as Ghulam Ali Baig and he was traced to his residence in Nalasopara based on the information given by the child's family.

Accused confesses to crime

“We deployed a team of officers in Nalasopara and were successful in arresting Baig. At first, he tried to manipulate us by lying about the boy's location but later he confessed that he had abandoned the victim somewhere near a rickshaw stand in Nalasopara,” said Senior Inspector Arjun Rajane. Another team then conducted a search operation in the area and eventually found out that a good samaritan had spotted the victim wandering on the streets and handed him to the Nalasopara police station, he added.

The boy is safe and a kidnapping case has been registered against the suspect, said the cop.