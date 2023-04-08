 Mumbai: Man kidnaps 5-yr-old out of grudge against his mother
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man kidnaps 5-yr-old out of grudge against his mother

Mumbai: Man kidnaps 5-yr-old out of grudge against his mother

The cops are yet to ascertain the exact details behind the animosity

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man kidnaps 5-yr-old out of grudge against his mother | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police in Govandi have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old boy. The incident occurred on Wednesday when the minor was on his way to get some grocery items. When he reached near the Lotus Colony in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, the suspect approached the boy and took him along by apparently offering sweets. 

According to the police, the kidnapper and victim's family knew each other and he abducted the child out of a grudge towards his mother. However, exact details are yet to be ascertained. The victim's kin helped the cops in identifying the suspect from the CCTV footage in which he is seen with the boy. The man was identified as Ghulam Ali Baig and he was traced to his residence in Nalasopara based on the information given by the child's family. 

Accused confesses to crime

“We deployed a team of officers in Nalasopara and were successful in arresting Baig. At first, he tried to manipulate us by lying about the boy's location but later he confessed that he had abandoned the victim somewhere near a rickshaw stand in Nalasopara,” said Senior Inspector Arjun Rajane. Another team then conducted a search operation in the area and eventually found out that a good samaritan had spotted the victim wandering on the streets and handed him to the Nalasopara police station, he added. 

The boy is safe and a kidnapping case has been registered against the suspect, said the cop.

Read Also
Thane: Man held for kidnapping girlfriend’s 4-year-old child
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC razes five illegal film studios in Madh

Mumbai: BMC razes five illegal film studios in Madh

Mumbai: Court acquits biker in 2010 case, schools pedestrian on road safety

Mumbai: Court acquits biker in 2010 case, schools pedestrian on road safety

Mumbai: Central Railway to operate special traffic & power block on Saturday/Sunday; details inside

Mumbai: Central Railway to operate special traffic & power block on Saturday/Sunday; details inside

Mumbai: Man kidnaps 5-yr-old out of grudge against his mother

Mumbai: Man kidnaps 5-yr-old out of grudge against his mother

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man gets back ₹1.70 lakh lost in cyber fraud

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man gets back ₹1.70 lakh lost in cyber fraud