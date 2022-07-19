Mumbai: Manhunt initiated for killer who stabbed man to death | FIle Photo

The Agripada police have launched a manhunt for an unidentified man who allegedly murdered a 39-year-old Byculla resident in the early hours of Sunday morning.



According to police officials, the matter came to light after they received a call on Sunday, and the caller informed them that he had seen Vikas Maheshkar, a resident of the Kanjarpada locality in Byculla, being stabbed to death at around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday. A police team rushed to the spot and took Maheshkar, who stayed with his wife, in-laws and two children, to the Nair Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. Doctors detected multiple stab wounds on his stomach and back, suspected to have been inflicted by a knife meant for use in the kitchen, said officers.



"The eye witness could not give us a description of the killers and there are no Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras covering the spot where the murder occurred. We scanned through all the footage from cameras in adjacent roads to identify the accused. However, since the murder happened in the early hours of the morning, most of the footage was too blurry for us to spot anything," said an officer with the Agripada police station.



The officer added that while Maheshkar was known to be a peaceful person and had never got into any trouble, he had a drug addiction and had once been arrested for possession of marijuana in the past. The police are probing to find out whether this could be connected to his murder, said sources.



Senior police inspector Yogendra Pache, Agripada police station said a team of officers is currently investigating to primarily identify the motive behing the murder.



"The victim's Call Detail Records (CDR) are obtained and are being analysed, along with some other information that we have got from his family," said Pache.