Mumbai Manhole Death: Congress Demands Bifurcation Of L Ward After Fatal Sakinaka Incident

Congress leader Ashraf Azmi has urged the BMC to bifurcate L Ward following the fatal manhole incident in Sakinaka | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 3, 2026: The death of a 55-year-old man after he fell into an open manhole in Sakinaka has once again revived the demand for bifurcation of the BMC's L Ward.

Congress group leader in the BMC, Ashraf Azmi, has urged Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to immediately implement the long-pending proposal to split the ward into two independent administrative units for stronger field-level supervision, better accountability and more effective monsoon preparedness.

Demand For Ward Bifurcation Revived

Azmi said L Ward, comprising Kurla, Sakinaka, Chandivali and adjoining areas, is among Mumbai's largest administrative wards, with nearly nine lakh residents across 16 electoral wards.

Although a proposal to bifurcate the ward was considered during the previous municipal term to improve governance and civic service delivery, it remains pending.

He said the recent death of a 55-year-old man who fell into an open manhole in Sakinaka has once again exposed gaps in field-level supervision and monsoon preparedness. Citing chronic waterlogging, inadequate nullah desilting, delayed civic works and sluggish grievance redressal, Azmi said the ward's size has strained civic administration, making its bifurcation imperative.

"A single administrative ward cannot efficiently serve such a vast population and geographical area. The time has come to implement the long-pending bifurcation proposal to ensure faster, more accountable and efficient civic services," Azmi said. He urged Bhide to expedite the administrative process and implement the bifurcation at the earliest in the larger public interest.

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Restructuring Proposal Still Pending

To enable better planning and improve basic services, the BMC began restructuring its 24 wards in 2021. While P North and K East have been split over the last two years, the proposed merger of three corporator wards from L Ward and two from M East into M West remains delayed. As a result, larger wards continue to face service delivery and planning challenges due to inadequate staff strength.

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