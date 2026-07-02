Mumbai Manhole Death: 4 BMC Officials Suspended Over Incident; Mayor Ritu Tawde Announces ₹10 Lakh Compensation to Kin of Deceased

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde |

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Thursday said action has been taken against the four BMC officials over the death of the 55-year-old man in Sakinaka. Speaking on the incident, she said that since a Red Alert was issued in the city, a protective cover was being installed after the manholes were opened when the 55-year-old man fell into the drain and drowned.

Mayor announces inquiry

Calling the incident unfortunate, Mayor Tawde said, "One Aslam Shaikh fell into the manhole. This is a really unfortunate incident. Upon collecting the full details, it was found that a Red Alert was issued and, amid heavy rainfall, a protective cover was being installed after opening the manholes, even though the contract was floated two years back.”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On a man falling into an open manhole in Sakinaka and dying, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde says, "One Aslam Shaikh fell into the manhole. This is a really unfortunate incident. Upon collecting the full details, it was found that a red alert was issued and… pic.twitter.com/GHhE3Dg4qR — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2026

According to Mayor Tawde, the tender to carry out this work was floated two years ago; however, it was being executed only now. She further stated that BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide had constituted an inquiry committee into the matter.

“Ward Officer, AE, Sub Engineer and JE — all four of them have been suspended. I have announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the bereaved family,” Tawde said.

Man dies after falling into manhole

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, a 55-year-old man who was walking on the road while talking on the phone allegedly fell into the manhole. Following the incident, a search operation was launched.

After rescue efforts, the man’s body was recovered. Officials declared him dead upon recovery. The deceased was identified as Aslam Isak Shaikh (55), who allegedly fell into the open manhole on Khairani Road near Sanman Hotel in Sakinaka.

According to police, the drain was open due to ongoing repair work. The man reportedly fell into the open manhole while walking after accidentally stepping into it and was swept away by the strong flow of rainwater.

Public concern grows

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked widespread concern on social media, with several users raising serious questions about the safety of citizens during the monsoon, when the city is already experiencing heavy rainfall, waterlogging and flooding.

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