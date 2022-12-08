Mumbai: Mandwa jetty reopened a day after crash

Screengrab

Mumbai: The Mandwa jetty was reopened completely for cruising operations on Wednesday, a day after a ferry crashed into the harbour. “On Tuesday as well as on Wednesday, civil and marine engineers surveyed the affected jetty area to determine the damage magnitude,” said a senior Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) official. A detailed inquiry into the accident is still underway.

Underlining that it wasn't a major crash, the official explained that it was more of a brush and touch between the vessel and the jetty. As a result, there is not a serious damage to the structure. “Hence, we have reopened the entire jetty from today onwards for day-to-day operations,” added the official.

At 1pm on Tuesday, the Roll-On Roll-Off passenger ferry operating between the Domestic Cruise Terminal and Mandwa collided with the jetty. The preliminary details available with the authorities indicate that one of the four engines of the Ro-Pax ferry malfunctioned, resulting in the crash. “One of the forward engines had a slight technical snag while departing Mandwa which caused the vessel to drift (towards the jetty),” said the ferry operator, adding that the vessel has been checked and its fit for operation.