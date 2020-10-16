Mumbai: Man who abused home minister, Gandhiji on Facebook files bail plea

A 26-year-old man based in Pune who was arrested recently by the Thane cyber police for abusing the state home minister and Mahatma Gandhi through Facebook posts was on Thursday remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court and he filed a bail plea the same day.

In his bail plea Shrishail Khajje alias Ganesh alias Appa Keasarjavalgekar has said that he has been falsely implicated in the case. His advocate Shriganesh Sawalkar said that Khajje has nothing to do with the post and is not connected with any political party. The advocate also said that Khajje was totally unaware of the alleged posts and that it must have been the doing of a hacker.

The plea also told the court that he works as a store incharge in Pune and his job will not be secure if bail is not granted.

The man, a graduate from native Osmanabad was arrested on October 11, and had been in police custody after his production in court.

Among offences he was booked for was that of defamation and making statements conducive to public mischief.

In their remand plea on 13 October when he was produced before the magistrate, the police had also shown another Facebook account holder by the profile name as Sandhya Shetty as a wanted accused. Shetty had also made comments on Khajje’s posts which could likely disturb peace, incite religious, caste animosity. The police found the posts indecent to women and defamatory to the state home minister Anil Deshmukh and Mahatma Gandhi.

The police also booked the duo for the offence of word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman. The police claimed that the posts constituted such indecent behaviour.