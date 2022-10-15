Mumbai: Man wanting escort job loses Rs 76k to fraudster

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 21-year-old Chembur resident who wanted to earn some extra income and decided to work as a male escort was conned by a fraudster into losing Rs 76,000 under the guise of paying various taxes and charges to join the service.

The complainant had surfed the internet regarding escort services after which he was contacted by a woman who offered an escort job and induced him into paying the amount over the span of a month.

According to the Chunabhatti police, the complainant works with a car wash company at Chembur. Since the income generated from his work was very less, he began looking for options to generate some side income.

On August 18, he surfed the internet about male escort services and shared his contact details and other information on a website. After some time, he received a phone call from a woman who introduced herself as Sonam, claiming to be calling from the escort services company, police said.

The woman convinced the complainant that he could earn good money doing the escort job and asked him to pay Rs 1,000 as registration charges.

She then induced him to pay a total of Rs 76,500 over a period of one month, on various pretexts such as paying taxes.

Read Also Mumbai: Online recruitment fraud targets MbPT aspirants