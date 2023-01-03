e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai man undergoes plastic surgery after sustaining kite string injuries

Mumbai man undergoes plastic surgery after sustaining kite string injuries

The incident took place on Sunday in Vakola when the victim, identified as BJP worker Jasbir Singh Batra, was on his way to the airport ; he was traveling on his motorcycle when a kite string gashed his left hand and nose.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 08:08 AM IST
article-image
Kite String [Representative Image] | Deposit Photos
Follow us on

Mumbai: A 51-year-old man underwent plastic surgery and received several stitches after he suffered injuries on the hand and nose from a kite string, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Vakola when the victim, identified as BJP worker Jasbir Singh Batra, was on his way to the airport to welcome the arrival of a leader from the party, he said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 85-year-old woman receives injuries in Chhatarpur
article-image

“He was traveling on his motorcycle when a kite string gashed his left hand and nose. He was first rushed to civic-run VN Desai hospital and then to a private hospital as he needed plastic surgery,” the official said.

Mr Singh said people must be careful while flying kites, a customary practice in the run up to Makar Sankranti, which will be celebrated on January 14.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: IMD says city temperature to rise slightly in coming days

Mumbai updates: IMD says city temperature to rise slightly in coming days

Thane: 20-year-old tortured by husband dies by suicide

Thane: 20-year-old tortured by husband dies by suicide

Mumbai man undergoes plastic surgery after sustaining kite string injuries

Mumbai man undergoes plastic surgery after sustaining kite string injuries

Mumbai: Woman wins Rs35k monthly maintenance for high standard life.

Mumbai: Woman wins Rs35k monthly maintenance for high standard life.

No role of public servants in Rs750 cr case against MIAL: CBI

No role of public servants in Rs750 cr case against MIAL: CBI