Mumbai man undergoes plastic surgery after sustaining kite string injuries

Mumbai: A 51-year-old man underwent plastic surgery and received several stitches after he suffered injuries on the hand and nose from a kite string, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Vakola when the victim, identified as BJP worker Jasbir Singh Batra, was on his way to the airport to welcome the arrival of a leader from the party, he said.

“He was traveling on his motorcycle when a kite string gashed his left hand and nose. He was first rushed to civic-run VN Desai hospital and then to a private hospital as he needed plastic surgery,” the official said.

Mr Singh said people must be careful while flying kites, a customary practice in the run up to Makar Sankranti, which will be celebrated on January 14.