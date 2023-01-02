Madhya Pradesh: 85-year-old woman receives injuries in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An 85-year-old woman sustained severe injuries in a brawl between two families in the Aliganj area under the Bijawar police station on New Year’s Day on Sunday, the police said on Monday.

The incident came to light after a video clip of it went viral on social media. A resident of the area Najim said that he had gone to give food to his grandmother on the New Year’s Day.

Suddenly, some of his relatives dragged Najim into the house and began to beat him up, wanting to know the reasons for his giving food to the elderly woman.

On hearing his yells, as the parents of Najim came to his rescue, they, too, were beaten up with sticks and rods.

When his 85-year-old grandmother came to help Najim, she, too, was attacked. The elderly woman who suffered severe injuries was rushed to a hospital.

The son of the injured woman Chandi Bai, Habib Khan, said that his mother has been living at her parental house which is adjacent to his residence for more than 50 years. But her brothers want to throw her out of the house, so that she cannot claim her share of the property, Khan said.

