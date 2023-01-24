e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man submits forged paper to get vehicle’s fitness certificate, booked

Mumbai: Man submits forged paper to get vehicle’s fitness certificate, booked

The police have booked a man for allegedly submitting a forged insurance certificate to get his four-wheeler’s fitness certificate.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Follow us on

The police have booked a man for allegedly submitting a forged insurance certificate to get his four-wheeler’s fitness certificate.

The probe carried out by the RTO revealed that the suspect had made some changes in the insurance certificate for his two-wheeler and used it to get his four-wheeler’s fitness certificate.

The complainant in the case is SN Uchgaonkar, 43, who works as the motor vehicle inspector with Thane RTO. He conducts driving tests for those applying for licence, issues fitness certificates and registers new vehicles, besides other tasks. In August, last year, the owner of a commercial vehicle submitted documents to get a fitness certificate.

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (common intention) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also
&TV and Mumbai Traffic Police join forces for Road Safety Week
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Three arrested in insurance fraud case wherein several people were duped of crores

Mumbai: Three arrested in insurance fraud case wherein several people were duped of crores

Mumbai: Measles claims another unvaccinated infant; new pockets detected in M-East, L wards

Mumbai: Measles claims another unvaccinated infant; new pockets detected in M-East, L wards

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) announces alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi for...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) announces alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi for...

Mumbai: Fire at Kurla scrap market doused after 7 hrs; around 20 shops gutted

Mumbai: Fire at Kurla scrap market doused after 7 hrs; around 20 shops gutted

Mumbai: Nawab Malik’s son, daughter-in-law get relief in marriage certificate forgery case

Mumbai: Nawab Malik’s son, daughter-in-law get relief in marriage certificate forgery case