Mumbai: Man submits forged paper to get vehicle’s fitness certificate, booked

Representative Image | File

The police have booked a man for allegedly submitting a forged insurance certificate to get his four-wheeler’s fitness certificate.

The probe carried out by the RTO revealed that the suspect had made some changes in the insurance certificate for his two-wheeler and used it to get his four-wheeler’s fitness certificate.

The complainant in the case is SN Uchgaonkar, 43, who works as the motor vehicle inspector with Thane RTO. He conducts driving tests for those applying for licence, issues fitness certificates and registers new vehicles, besides other tasks. In August, last year, the owner of a commercial vehicle submitted documents to get a fitness certificate.

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (common intention) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also &TV and Mumbai Traffic Police join forces for Road Safety Week

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)