Mumbai: Man steals RJ’s phone, sends messages; held

Mumbai: Over a fortnight after a radio jockey (RJ) and an aspiring actress reported a man stalking her, Andheri police arrested the accused. The woman, Mrunmayee Manja, had met the accused after he posed as a casting agent last month, after which he began sending her inappropriate messages at odd hours, which was followed by threats of gang-rape.

Police arrested the accused and have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Last month, the accused, Kishor Mohanty, had contacted Manja posing as a casting agent and asked her to meet him near a coffee shop.

The RJ agreed to meet him, but was accompanied by her male close friend. The duo met Mohanty, who tried to connect to them claiming all of them were from Odissa. Mohanty then insisted the duo to drop them in an autorickshaw, to which they refused at first, but obliged later.

After the duo got off the autorickshaw, Manja realised her mobile phone was missing. In a desperate bid to recover it, she called on her cellphone, which was answered by Mohanty. He assured her that he would return the handset the next day, only to never return it.

He continued to give vague reasons for the delay, after which Manja was fed up and applied for another SIM card. Soon after she approached Andheri Police, who registered a non-cognisable complaint.

Realising that the phone was useless without a SIM card and he was reported to police, Mohanty began sending inappropriate messages to Manja, her family and friends at odd hours. On the other hand, Manja’s friend decided to intervene, after which he received messages, in which Mohanty had threatened to kidnap Manja and gangrape her to take revenge.

Scared of the consequences of Mohanty’s threats, Manja approached the deputy commissioner of police, who intervened in the matter. Mohanty was arrested on the night intervening Sunday and Monday and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.