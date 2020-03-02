Mumbai Crime Watch: Man stalks, harasses former colleague; held by Amboli cops

A 25-year-old former banker, Abhishek Devendra, was arrested by Amboli police for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman, 29, who was his former colleague. Devendra was earlier reported to the police by the same woman, who had also registered a non-cognisable complaint against him recently. The accused and the woman were colleagues at a leading bank, said police. Devendra was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Police said Devendra and the woman were deployed at the fraud department of the bank, where he harassed her at the workplace. Over a month, after going through harassment last year, the woman approached the Bangur Nagar police station and registered a FIR against Devendra. When the bank’s management learnt about the police complaint, Devendra was sacked from the job.
However, the woman’s ordeals did not end here as Devendra began to harass her again last month on the pretext of seeking to withdraw the police complaint. After repeated warnings, when he did not step back, a second FIR was lodged against him. The matter escalated on Saturday night, when Devendra repeatedly messaged the woman, harassed her and asked her to come and meet him outside the building. When the woman did not respond, he professed his love for her and proposed to marry her, said police.
The woman immediately called the police helpline number and a police team was sent for her rescue. However, before the police could nab him, Devendra had fled.
Early on Sunday, he was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a woman (section 354) and stalking (section 354D). He was produced before a holiday court on Sunday.
