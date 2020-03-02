Mumbai Crime Watch: Man stalks, harasses former colleague; held by Amboli cops

However, the woman’s ordeals did not end here as Devendra began to harass her again last month on the pretext of seeking to withdraw the police complaint. After repeated warnings, when he did not step back, a second FIR was lodged against him. The matter escalated on Saturday night, when Devendra repeatedly messaged the woman, harassed her and asked her to come and meet him outside the building. When the woman did not respond, he professed his love for her and proposed to marry her, said police.

The woman immediately called the police helpline number and a police team was sent for her rescue. However, before the police could nab him, Devendra had fled.

Early on Sunday, he was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a woman (section 354) and stalking (section 354D). He was produced before a holiday court on Sunday.