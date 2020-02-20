Mumbai Crime: Doctor sexually abuses, stalks colleague, held

Mumbai: Bandra police arrested a 50-year-old doctor, Akil Khan, on Tuesday, for sexually harassing and stalking a lab technician in Bandra. The complainant, a 27-year-old woman, had filed a complaint against Khan on Saturday, where she accused him of harassing her to have sexual relations with him and eventually stalking her.

According to police, in 2015, the complainant was working as a lab technician at a Bandra-based clinic, where she had met Khan. At that time, the complainant was going through a rough patch at home and often discussed her problems with the colleagues. On several such occasions, Khan had volunteered to intervene, but the woman declined. However, after a few weeks, Khan began harassing the woman to establish sexual relations with her, on phone and in person, while speaking in an obscene manner. When things went overboard, the woman quit her job and joined another diagnostic centre.

Even after the woman quit, Khan called and harassed her for over six months and told her colleagues there he had her photographs and that her character was doubtful. Last week, Khan was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for sexual harassment (354A), stalking (354D) and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (509). He was arrested on Tuesday and produced in a local magistrate court on Wednesday.