Mumbai: Man stabs roommate over teasing in Borivali, throws body on railway track to pass off as an accident

The Borivali GRP have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly killing his roommate by stabbing him and later throwing his body on the railway tracks, to make it look like an accident, which subsequently crushed his body to pieces. The murder was detected within a couple of hours, said police.

According to police, at around 11.30 pm on Thursday, the Borivali GRP had received a call about a man's body being found on the railway tracks. Prima facie, police thought the man died due to trespassing, however, a primary probe revealed that the 22-year-old deceased, identified as Ganesh Mukhiya, was found with stab wounds and later learnt that he stayed at a Poisar chawl along the railway tracks, and had stepped out of the house with his roommate.

A detailed investigation revealed Ganesh, who was found stabbed in the stomach and chest, was a cook at a Chinese eatery and stayed with five others. When police interrogated his roommates, Ashok Mukhiya, 19, was unable to give satisfactory answers and subsequently confessed that he had committed the murder as he was frustrated of Ganesh teasing him.

Police said that Ashok revealed he was irritated over Ganesh having an affair with the former's mother, following which he hatched a plan to kill him. On Thursday, Ashok invited Ganesh for a drink near the railway tracks and stabbed the 22-year-old with a knife and later dumped it on the railway tracks, where a goods train crushed it.

Police arrested Ashok and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 09:01 PM IST