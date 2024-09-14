Mumbai: Man Slits Woman's Throat In Bhandup Before Attempting Suicide

Image for representation |

A 33-year-old man from Mumbai's Bhandup area, who was in relationship with a 38-year-old woman, slit her throat with a knife before attempting suicide. The incident, which happened earlier this week, has led to both of them being hospitalised with the man being in critical condition.

News agency ANI quoted police officials in Bhandup to say that the incident took place on Wednesday (September 11) afternoon.

Media reports say that the accused, identified as Gyandev Bhange was in relationship with the woman he attacked. The woman reportedly stays with her 15-year-old son and 19-year-old sister.

The accused attack the victim after she refused to talk to him.

"In anger the accused attacked her with a knife and afterwards tried to commit suicide. Both were rushed to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Mulund, where she is undergoing treatment, while the accused has been admitted to Sion Hospital, where his condition remains critical," said the Bhandup police as quoted by ANI.

"The victim, a resident of Gaavdevi Hill in Bhandup West, met the accused, Gyandev Bhagne, who also lives in the same area. The victim lives with her 15-year-old son and 19-year-old sister. The accused and the victim have known each other for the past five years. Due to some issues, the woman stopped talking to Bhagne, which made him angry. Bhagne wanted to talk, but the woman refused and asked him to leave. After this, the accused Bhagne started arguing with her and attacked her with a knife and then tried to commit suicide by attacking himself with the knife," the police added.

Passerbys, after witnessing the horrific incident unfold, rushed both of them to hospital.

An FIR has been registered against Bhange under sections 109, 118 (1), 118 (2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Sections 37 (1) (A) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.