Mumbai: Man slashes 20-year-old woman's cheek over Instagram post with male friend, arrested

Since Khan and Shaikh were allegedly romantically involved, it made the former jealous, which is when he hatched a plan to ruin her face.

According to the plan, Khan called Shaikh for a meeting and then attacked her face with a sharp blade, with an intention to ruin her face, and ended up with a slit on her cheek.

She was immediately rescued by a few onlookers, who alerted the police and rushed her to the hospital for medical care. Khan was subsequently booked at Oshiwara police station and arrested.