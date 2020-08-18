Mumbai Crime Watch: Bizman's throat slit outside Juhu home



A 55-year-old Andheri-based businessman-cum-developer was stabbed and his throat slit by an unidentified assailant early on Monday. According to police, the deceased, identified as Abdul Munaf Shaikh, was fatally assaulted by an unidentified man outside his bungalow as he was returning after offering morning namaaz. Juhu Police have booked unknown persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and are investigating the matter.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6am on Monday, when Shaikh, who was the founder and managing director of Al-Sofi Group, stepped out of his car to enter his bungalow at Gulmohar Road in Juhu after offering namaaz at a mosque in Irla, when the assailant slit his throat. Police said, the assailant also stabbed him multiple times, fatally injuring him. As Shaikh tried to rush towards the gate, he collapsed.

Locals and family members immediately rushed to help and alerted police. Shaikh was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead upon arrival, said police. The body has been sent for post mortem and Juhu Police have registered a case of murder against unidentified person/s.

Police have scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the area to identify the accused, which shows a man in a cap attacking Shaikh. A screengrab of the accused has been circulated among various police stations and informers. Although the assailant's face is not clearly seen, police claim his appearance could give them some leads.

A senior police officer said they were likely to enquire with the family about any threats or suspicious activities reported in the past that may have been reasons for this fatal attack. While Shaikh always had security around him, he had gone to the mosque without any security on Monday.

Police said they were interrogating a few suspects in the case and the assailant was likely to be identified soon and nabbed. Sources said Shaikh's company had constructed several buildings in Mumbai and was also involved with projects of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).