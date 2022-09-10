Mumbai: Man shot and injured in Bandra | Representative Image

A man was allegedly shot at and injured in Bandra, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday evening, the Nirmal Nagar police station official said.

According to the official, “The bullet fired by an unidentified person hit the victim on the back. He is undergoing treatment.”

“An attempt to murder case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprit," he added.