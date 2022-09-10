e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man shot and injured in Bandra

Mumbai: Man shot and injured in Bandra

The police official said that the bullet fired by an unidentified person hit the victim on the back; he is undergoing treatment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man shot and injured in Bandra | Representative Image

A man was allegedly shot at and injured in Bandra, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday evening, the Nirmal Nagar police station official said.

According to the official, “The bullet fired by an unidentified person hit the victim on the back. He is undergoing treatment.”

“An attempt to murder case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprit," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall in city

Mumbai updates: IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall in city

Mumbai: Man shot and injured in Bandra

Mumbai: Man shot and injured in Bandra

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 7: Check out participants featured in Free Press Journal newspaper

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 7: Check out participants featured in Free Press Journal newspaper

I lost everything: Karambir Kang speaks about 26/11 Mumbai attack at UN Victims of Terrorism...

I lost everything: Karambir Kang speaks about 26/11 Mumbai attack at UN Victims of Terrorism...

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 6: Check out participants featured in Free Press Journal newspaper

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 6: Check out participants featured in Free Press Journal newspaper