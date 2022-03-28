Mumbai: Man poses as BMC officer, speeds away after stealing phone

The Charkop Police have booked a man for allegedly impersonating a BMC employee, intercepting a man for allegedly not wearing a mask and then absconding with his phone. The incident took place on March 24 and a case has been registered.

According to police, the complainant was on his way back home from Charkop's Sector 8 and was not wearing a mask at the time. He was then intercepted by a man on a motorcycle, who introduced himself as a BMC officer, demanding a fine of ₹1,000 for not wearing a mask. The complainant, who did not have that much cash on him, explained his situation.

The imposter then saw a mobile phone in the complainant's hand and whisked it away. He kept the phone inside his pocket and asked the complainant to collect the phone and the receipt from the Malvani police station.

The imposter then began walking toward his motorcycle and when the complainant tried to follow him to get his phone back, the man pushed the victim on the road and sped away on his bike.

The complainant was scared and traumatized by the event and reiterated the incident to his wife and friend. The man later along with his wife and friend went to the police station to lodge a complaint on March 26, based on which a case of theft and impersonation of a public servant was registered against the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

While no arrests have been made, police are scrutinizing the CCTV camera footage of the area and efforts to nab the accused are underway.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 09:23 PM IST