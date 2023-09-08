Mumbai: Man Nabbed After 10-Month Manhunt In ₹6,63,000 Shirt Theft Case

File Photo

Mumbai: Rizwan Arman Hashmi alias Rizwan Indrisi Sakinaka, who was wanted for ten months in theft cases, was arrested by the Sakinaka police. He is accused of stealing 10,506 ready-made shirts worth Rs 6,63,000 given to two companies for delivery, and he is currently in police custody, police said.

Mohammad Gulab Khan is a textile businessman and lives in the Goregaon area. He has a ready-made garment business and a garment factory in Sakinaka. Eight workers are working there. It included Rizwan Hashmi. In November 2022, he received an order of 900 shirts from Sahara Enterprises Company in Wadala and 850 shirts from Freaky Fashion India Private Limited Company in Vasai. Both companies were supposed to deliver the shirts on 7 November 2022. But since Mohammad Gulab Shaikh was in his hometown of Beed, he said that he would do the delivery later.

After returning from the village, they realized that Rizwan had come to the factory. He had taken 1050 shirts worth Rs 6 lakh 63 thousand taken for delivery. But he had not delivered the shirts to both the companies. After contacting him, his mobile was switched off.

As soon as he was sure that he had run away with the shirt, a textile businessman complained to the Sakinaka police. After this complaint, the police registered a theft case against Rizwan and started searching for him. For the past ten months, he had been giving the police a constant buzz. He was finally arrested on Saturday 2 September by a special team of the Sakinaka police. He is in police custody in these crimes and the police said that the stolen shirt will be recovered from him soon.

