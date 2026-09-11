Mumbai: Man Murders Friend For Using His Clothes, Personal Items Without Seeking Permission | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 26-year-old man was beaten to death in Goregaon in western Mumbai allegedly by his friend following a heated dispute over using clothes and other personal belongings without permission, a police official said on Friday.

Deceased Suraj Shankar Dole (26), a resident of Mira Road, worked in the animal care sector in Goregaon, he added.

"The incident took place near King's Studios along SV Road in Goregaon West. Babasaheb alias Subodh Bhimrao Waghmare, a friend and co-worker of the victim in the pet care field, was upset as Dole was wearing his clothes and using his personal items without consent. During an argument, Waghmare beat Dole to death," he said.

Waghmare was charged with murder and other offences on the complaint of Dole's father Shankar, and efforts are on to nab him, the Goregaon police station official said.

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