Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Shariful Fakir’s Guilty Plea, Orders Trial

Shariful Fakir will face trial in the case over the alleged knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence | FPJ Web team

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: The trial against Shariful Fakir, Bangladeshi national booked for attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, is to continue as the court on Friday refused to accept his guilty plea.

Fakir was produced before the sessions court through video conferencing facility, where the court told him that his plea of guilty was not accepted and he will have to face the trial.

Court Offers Legal Aid

Fakir, however, refused to accept having instructed anyone to appear on his behalf. The court hence offered him that he can be given a lawyer from legal aid. With this, the court will now proceed to conduct trial and hear his bail application pending since long.

Fakir had last month moved an application from prison and sent it to the court expressing his desire to plead guilty. His lawyer, however, said that he wants to plead guilty for leniency in sentencing. After the receipt of the application, the court asked the prosecution to submit its reply on his plea.

Charges Framed Against Fakir

The application from Fakir came at a time when the court had framed charges against him in the previous hearing, to which he pleaded not guilty for the offences. He has been charged with dacoity, house trespass, illegally entering India and staying in the country under a fictitious identity.

Police Detail Alleged Attack

As per the prosecution case, Fakir entered Khan’s home on the 12th floor of a Bandra building through the bathroom on Jan 16 last year. The police claim he climbed the building and entered the residence without knowing it belonged to the actor, before demanding money and holding the family at knifepoint.

According to a complaint lodged by a staff nurse at the residence, Fakir first entered the bedroom of Khan’s son Jehangir, where the nurse stopped him. He allegedly attacked her and demanded Rs 1 crore. When Khan woke up and intervened, Fakir allegedly attacked him with a knife.

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Khan underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and was discharged after five days. Fakir allegedly escaped during the scuffle and was arrested on Jan 19 last year.

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