Mumbai: Man mowed down by unidentified dumper, dies in Chembur

An unidentified dumper driver mowed down a 30-year-old man in Chembur in the wee hours of Friday, the deceased is later identified as Lahu Chavhan A resident of Vijay Nagar in Chembur. A case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving has been registered against the unidentified accused and further probe is underway, said police.

Around 12.45 in the night a patrolling van of RCF police station found a group of people shouting for help near Jama Chowk in Chembur, upon reaching their the group informed the police official that a dumper like vehicle mowed down a man.

The victim received serious injuries to his head and chest, he was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar where he was declared dead before admission.

Later deceased brother Ankush Chavhan approached the police and identified the body. We have registered an offence and we are scrutinizing CCTV footage of the the road to trace the vehicle, said police.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 08:34 PM IST