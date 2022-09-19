Mumbai: Man loses Rs 50L in bank job fraud

Photo: Representative Image

A 47-year-old man has lodged a complaint with the police stating that he had uploaded his bio-data on a job search website, after which he received a call from a recruiter, who claimed that a senior position job vacancy is available in a multinational bank and the accused then along with his accomplices, induced the victim to pay around Rs 50 lakh to bag the job.

According to the Kapurbawdi police in Thane, the complainant works in a private company at Lower Parel and in April this year, the victim had uploaded his bio-data on a job search website. On May 15, the victim received a phone call from a person who claimed to be a senior director of a recruiting company.

"The caller informed the victim about a job vacancy for a technical director in a multinational bank. Since then the fraudsters induced the victim to pay money on various pretexts such as background verification charges, agreement letter and GST charges," police said.

On June 04, a woman who was also part of the racket introduced herself as the victim's relationship manager on behalf of the recruiting company and told the victim that she would be arranging a conference call meeting with the bank's VP of Human Resources and the same day, the victim was made to speak to the said person over a conference call.

In order to make their con look genuine, the fraudsters had even created a fake email ID of the bank and through that email ID, had informed the victim about his selection. The said email ID was also used by the fraudsters to send a fake agreement letter on the bank's letterhead and a letter of intent.

The victim was told to pay money at different stages and was told that the money would be refunded once an in-person meeting is scheduled. However, when the fraudsters kept delaying the in-person meeting, the victim demanded his money.

On September 8, the victim found the email ID of the bank's VP HR and mailed him the documents which he had received. The victim was then informed that the documents were bogus and that he had never spoken to the victim.

Having realised that he had been duped, the victim approached the police and got a complaint lodged last week. The police have registered a case on charges of common intention), criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery, forgery of valuable security, will, etc, forgery for the purpose of cheating and identity theft.