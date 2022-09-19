Mumbai: 72-year-old fake lawyer, operating in Bandra court for over 14 years, arrested

Representative Image

Mumbai: Police arrested a geriatric on Saturday for impersonating a lawyer and practicing at a family court in city without proper authorization.

Identified as Mordekai Rebecca Joub alias Mandakini Kashinath Sohini, was reportedly practicing in various courts based on a fake lawyer's license. She is now remanded in police custody.

According to the Hindustan Times report, a lawyer from Borivali court challenged her credentials after he got a tip off from someone at family court. Sohini was summoned by the court but she never showed up.

However, Sohini on Saturday went to the police station and submitted her degree with her Aadhar Card and Vakalatnama. But the police found that her licence was fake.

According to a report in Midday, she had been working in Bandra family court since 2008. The report quoted the Borivali lawyer saying that the accused has not even completed her law degree.

Reportedly, she shared two licence numbers and both of them were issued to lawyers from Maharashtra's Amravati and Solapur respectively.

The impersonator was produced before the Bandra holiday court on Sunday.