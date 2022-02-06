Mumbai: Man lodges cop complaint after losing Rs 86 lakhs in money doubling investment scheme

A 43-year-old chartered accountant has lodged a complaint against four persons for allegedly duping him to the tune of Rs 86.24 lakh by inducing him to invest in their money doubling scheme. The accused persons had promised double returns on investment of gold within nine months.

According to the Mulund police, the complainant, a resident of Mulund, in February 2020 had come in contact with the accused persons, who informed him about a gold investment scheme in which the investor is entitled to get double returns in nine months. The victim had given his bank card to the accused to purchase gold for investment in the scheme.

"From September 2020 till December 2020, the accused had bought 1632.44 grams of gold ornaments on behalf of the victim. The accused persons had also made an affidavit stating that as per the terms and condition of the scheme, they would give 3300 grams of gold ornaments to the in August 2021 and if the ornaments on not provided on the specified date, they would pay the principal amount of Rs 86.24 lakh to the victim in September 2021," said a police officer.

He added, "When the victim did not get back his promised return, he confronted the accused persons to get back his invested money. However, the accused started avoiding the victim, after which he approached the police and got a complaint lodged in the matter. A case has been registered under sections 34 (common intention) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 (fraudulent default by financial establishment) of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:23 PM IST