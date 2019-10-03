Mumbai: Man kills sister over property feud; arrested

Mumbai: A 54-year-old man allegedly killed his young­er sister in broad daylight over a property dispute in suburban Santacruz on Wednesday morning, police said.

Jahangir Abdul Salaam Sheikh allegedly killed his sister Shakila Bano Sheikh (48) by hitting her with a floor tile on the head after a heated argument, an official of Vakola police station said.

Bano had, in the past, submitted written complaints against Sheikh to local police stations and political leaders, alleging that her brother was not giving her a share in their father’s property, he said.

The two quarreled frequently. This morning they had a spat in the middle of a road, in full public view. Sheikh, in a fit of rage, picked up a tile and hit her, killing her instantly, the official said. “We have taken the accused in custody and have registered a case of murder,” said DCP (Zone VIII) Manjunath Shinge.